TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we focus on triathlons. During the summer months, longer runs in the heat become much harder, and many runners start adding in other sports like biking and swimming to stay active.

Coach Coral Owen, a triathlon coach, joins Leigh and Coach Maria to discuss how to properly train for a three-sport event. There are different distances and different locations for these races, and they discuss what to expect with each.

Some equipment is necessary for biking and swimming, so they look at what is needed before taking on the added sports.

For people who only run for exercise, other sports can seem intimidating, but cross-training with different aerobic exercises can make you a better runner. It strengthens different muscles and can improve your overall wellness without increasing overuse injuries.

Be sure to listen or watch previous episodes of Run for Fun for more tips and tricks for making running and exercising more enjoyable. Because if it’s fun, you’re more likely to keep doing it.