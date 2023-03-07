TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run For Fun with Leigh Spann, we discuss creating a running group of friends.

Coach Maria has created running groups for work and for personal reasons, and it can be a slow process. Whether you’re trying to get neighbors together a few mornings a week or if you’re trying to create a group as part of an organization, it takes time to get it started.

One of the podcast listeners, Peter Norvaisas reached out to us about starting a running group at his church. He joins us to discuss why he wanted to create the group and how it’s going so far.

Coach Maria and Leigh will chat with Peter about the benefits of running groups and friends and what to expect as Peter’s group hopefully grows in the coming weeks and months.

Be sure to listen to previous episodes to find ways to find the fun in running.