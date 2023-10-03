TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In Tuesday’s episode of Run for Fun, we focus on recovery after the run.

While many of us enjoy running, it does tax your body, and a crucial part of running is how you recover. Recovery involves everything from what you eat and drink to what shoes you put on your feet, and it can have a major impact on your overall wellness.

By adequately recovering, your body and muscles will be ready to go out and enjoy the next run.

Coach Maria discusses what can happen to you if you don’t allow your body to recover and what it does to your performance as well as your mental state. Cody Angell joins us from St. Pete Running Company to talk about recovery tools available and how to use them properly.

It’s a good reminder that to stay consistent you also need to stay healthy, and that doesn’t end at the end of your run. Recovery, sleep and nutrition all help fuel you to get back out and enjoy running.

Be sure to listen or watch previous episodes of Run for Fun to get more tips on making this sport more enjoyable.