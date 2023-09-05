TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, Leigh Spann and Coach Maria discuss the importance of stretching.

The types of stretching you do before and after a workout or run should be different. Before the run, the warm-up should include movement. Cold muscles should not be stretched. Try walking lunges or quick knee lifts.

After the run, you can do longer stretches like a forward bend to touch your toes or a quad stretch. Doing these types of stretches after your workout can limit the risk of injuries and promote the recovery of the muscles. These stretches can also help with the range of motion after the repetition of a long run.

Coach Maria explains more benefits of stretching and some things to avoid when it comes to pre and post-run stretches.

