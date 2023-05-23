TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, Leigh and Coach Maria discuss the important topic of staying hydrated. As the summer heat ramps up, dehydration becomes more likely even without exercise.

Once you add in the sweat of outdoor runs or walks, it’s critical to stay hydrated. Coach Maria explains why just drinking water after excessive sweating is not enough.

Leigh and Coach Maria also explain a way you can determine how much you sweat. Sweat rates can range between 0.5 liter per hour to as much as 4 liters per hour. It’s important to know, so you can adequately replenish your body.

You lose much more than water when you sweat. Sweat also contains sodium, chloride, potassium and calcium, and you’ll need to replace those electrolytes as well. Sports drinks offer an easy way to replenish those nutrients. Leigh and Coach Maria talk about what they use to stay hydrated year-round and especially during the summer.

Be sure to listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, so you have the knowledge to help make exercise more enjoyable.