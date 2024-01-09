TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, we discuss multi-race weekends. The world-famous Disney Marathon weekend just wrapped up, and many people run what’s called the “Dopey” challenge.

That’s where you run a 5K on Thursday, 10K on Friday, a half marathon on Saturday and a full marathon on Sunday for a total of 48.6 miles in four days. However, they did have to shorten the half marathon this year because of storms. This type of challenge takes a lot of training, but it also requires a lot of strategy.

Other races in Florida offer multiple distances in one weekend, like the Gasparilla Distance Classic in Tampa and the DONNA Marathon weekend in Jacksonville.

Coach Maria discusses some strategies runners should implement if they want to take on these race challenges. Leigh and Coach Maria chat with Kim Sherman who just finished the Dopey Challenge to see what lessons she learned and what suggestions she has for other runners.

These multi-race challenges can be fun if you do them correctly. For more tips to make running more enjoyable and part of your healthy lifestyle, be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run For Fun.