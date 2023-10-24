TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In Tuesday’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we discuss taking a “run-cation.”

Leigh Spann and Coach Maria chat with Laura Bradley who is a running tour guide in the Tampa Bay area. She hosts running tours of our communities and landmarks for people visiting the area and even some local residents.

She creates routes of different distances and different sights, so the running tours can be accessible to many people. She works with the client to determine what route and pace would be best. By teaming up with a running tour guide, you get an up-close look at an area and hear details about each landmark. It’s a great way to tour a city and get some exercise.

Laura tells us about some of her routes and how she researches the sights. She will also chat about how this started as a side hustle for her and has helped her transition away from a typical office job completely.

