TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we look at the difference between running or walking on a treadmill versus outdoors.

During the summer months, we often have to battle heat, humidity and thunderstorms when exercising outside. Those elements may force people to use a treadmill instead of going out on the sidewalk.

Coach Maria explains the difference running on a treadmill makes on your stride or gait. A small change in how you run uses different muscles and can make it uncomfortable.

Also, a treadmill automatically pushes the foot on the belt back, so you aren’t exerting quite as much energy to go the same distance and pace. You may want to raise the incline slightly to reach the same energy level as on the solid ground.

Be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun to get more tips and tricks to make exercise more enjoyable. Remember if it’s fun, you’re more likely to keep doing it.