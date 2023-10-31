TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In Tuesday’s episode of Run for Fun, we take a look back at Leigh’s marathon on Saturday. With every race, runners learn lessons. Sometimes it’s because everything went perfectly, and sometimes it’s because there were issues during the race. Leigh tells us how the 26.2-mile race went in Indianapolis.

It was the first time she planned to run the entire race with a partner. One of her running friends, Joe Pistillo, ran alongside her, and he joins the show to explain how the conversations went before and during the race. It’s important for running partners to discuss potential scenarios before the starting line, so there’s no confusion about what to do when an issue pops up. Will they stay together no matter what? What if one needs to stop to use the restroom or at a medical tent? What if one runner is struggling and going much slower? There are plenty of “what ifs” that must be discussed.

Finally, we also chat with Andrea Gonzmart Williams. She’s the 5th Generation Caretaker of the 1905 Family of Restaurants. She has run marathons with her father Richard Gonzmart, and now they use this love of running to give back to the community. The Richard’s Run For Life race in Ybor City is on Friday evening. We’ll hear from her about how they use the proceeds to help cancer research.

Be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun for more ways to keep running a healthy and enjoyable part of your life.