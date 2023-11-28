TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In Tuesday’s episode of Run for Fun, Leigh Spann and Coach Maria celebrate the one-year anniversary of this digital show & podcast.

In the last year, many episodes focused on celebrating “easy” or slower runs to build up aerobic endurance. These slower runs are the foundation runners use to get faster and run longer. Plus, those runs are more fun, and that’s the point of the show, to show people that running can and should be fun. It’s not all about running as fast as you can every time.

Other episodes discussed the right running gear for different situations, what to eat before and after a run, proper running form, proper recovery, cross-training, and tips for running in the heat.

Making it to the one-year mark is something to celebrate, and runners love to celebrate. We proudly wear our medals and race shirts and make social media posts to share our love of the sport. We also have a lot of superstitions that help get us to the finish line.

Coach Maria and Leigh chat with Rachel Bozich, a runner from Tampa, about those superstitions and why they are helpful.

Don’t forget to go back and listen or watch those previous episodes from the past year. There are many helpful tips to make running a fun and enjoyable part of your health journey.