TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we discuss proper nutrition for runners.

While healthy eating is important for everyone, runners’ nutrition needs may be slightly different. Tampa nutrition consultant, Jennifer Patricca joins Leigh and Coach Maria to focus on using food to optimize your fitness.

The body uses carbohydrates and sugars during intense exercise, so runners often need to eat more carbs than non-runners.

Limiting calories can be counterproductive to optimizing your runs as well. Without the proper fuel, you won’t be able to exercise as much, and that limits your ability to burn calories and build endurance.

Finally, the nutrients in certain foods can help in recovery, and Patricca explains which foods to add to your diet to get those nutrients.

Be sure to listen or watch previous episodes of Run For Fun to get more tips and tricks to keep exercising and running more enjoyable. Because if it’s fun, you’ll keep doing it, and it will be a part of a healthier lifestyle.