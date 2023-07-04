TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we celebrate patriotic moments in running history for July 4th.

While there are so many amazing sports moments that make us swell with patriotic pride, Leigh and Coach Maria narrow their favorites down to one each.

Coach Maria explains her connection to Joan Benoit Samuelson, who was the first woman to ever win the Olympic Marathon in 1984. It took women many decades to even be able to register to run a marathon, but it wasn’t until 1984 when it was an Olympic sport open to females. Samuelson crossed the finish line first in that race.

Leigh remembers how she felt when Meb Keflezighi crossed the finish line to win the Boston Marathon. It was the year after the horrific bombing of the event, and no American had won the Boston Marathon in 31 years. In the hours after the bombing, he made a promise to run the race the next year. He ran it and won it. His life story of coming to America, and his rise through the sports world is a true American story.

Independence Day is Coach Maria’s favorite holiday of the year, and she explains why in her 1-minute Coach’s Drill.

Be sure to listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann for tips to make running and walking a more enjoyable experience. Our hope is to help more people have fun with exercising, so we live healthier lives.