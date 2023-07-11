TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, Leigh Spann and Coach Maria look at the difference between running/walking based on time and distance.

When most people start thinking about getting ready for a race of a certain distance, it can make logical sense to train using distance. For instance, if you’re training for a 10K, which is 6.2 miles, you may want to start running one mile and increase it to two miles and then three, and so forth. It’s a straightforward way to think about running. This way has worked for many people for many years.

The issue with the distance method can be you may subconsciously or even consciously run too fast too often. If you got a late start on the run but still need to make it to work on time, you may speed up to cover the same distance. Doing this too often will limit your ability to recover and can possibly lead to injury.

If you were told to run 30 minutes instead of 3 miles, you may feel better about slowing down and enjoying the run rather than focusing on the distance covered.

It can also be a motivating factor on days when you just don’t want to run. By telling yourself “It’s only 20 minutes,” it feels less daunting than thinking about miles or distance.

Both minutes and distance have advantages and some drawbacks, and Coach Maria explains why she chooses both for her clients at times.