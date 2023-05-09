TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, Leigh and Coach Maria recap the Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday.

Leigh ran the 26.2 mile course through the streets of Cincinnati, and she talks about how she felt and what lessons she learned. The weather threw a big curveball to the runners with heavy downpours and puddles that were several inches deep in spots.

WFLA Reporter Beth Rousseau ran the half marathon (13.1 miles), and she joins the discussion about the event.

Coach Maria tells Leigh and Beth what they should be doing this week to recover from the race.

Be sure to listen to previous Run for Fun episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you can learn ways to make running fun.