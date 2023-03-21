TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we focus on when you should take a break from running or exercising.

With spring break trips and summer vacations coming up, we discuss how to stay active but not add the stress of strict workouts. Remember what Coach Maria always says: “Don’t let perfection be the enemy of good.” Don’t feel like you need to be perfect on vacations; whatever exercise you can do should add to your time off.

We will also talk about when you need to take a break. We’ll help you understand when you should rest due to injury or pain. Allergies, colds and other illness may also mean you need to scale back or stop running or walking for a while.

Finally, we chat about how to deal with FOMO, or fear of missing out, which you are forced to take a break from your workouts. There may be races or other events that many of your friends are excited about that make you upset to miss.

Be sure to listen to previous episodes to get more tips to make running fun.