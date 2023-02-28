TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In today’s episode of Run For Fun with Leigh Spann, we discuss ways to properly recover from hard workouts or races.

Thousands of runners and walkers just completed the Gasparilla Distance Classic in Tampa. The race weekend has four races: 5K, 8K, 15K and half marathon. Participants head down beautiful Bayshore Boulevard and back to the finish line.

It’s now time for those runners to recover and get their legs and bodies ready for the next challenge.

Coach Maria offers some tips to keep you from being so sore and how much time to take off before getting back out for a run. We will also discuss recovery days and why they are important throughout the year.

And, of course, we will Check In With Nick. WFLA’s 5am producer, Nick Santana has joined the Run for Fun show each week this year for tips and training advice to run his first 5K. He and Coach Maria ran it together on Saturday, and we will hear about his experience.

