TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, we focus on running with your four-legged best friend.

First of all, you’ll need to make sure your dog is well-trained, so it doesn’t pull you into traffic or another dangerous situation. Check with your veterinarian to confirm that your dog is healthy and ready to start strenuous exercise. It may be more dangerous for some breeds.

Leigh Spann and Coach Maria chat with Kirsten Holt, a Tampa dog trainer, about specific ways to make running with your dog an enjoyable experience for both you and your pet.

They discuss the different expectations you should have when running with a dog versus running alone. You need to be less rigid and let your dog explore the environment at times.

Be mindful of the temperature when running with your dog, and make sure they have access to plenty of water on the run and get cooled off quickly afterward.

For more ways to make running more enjoyable, listen to or watch previous episodes of Run for Fun.