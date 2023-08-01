TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, we head inside the gym for strength training.

Many runners are happiest when they are running, but building strength may help keep them injury-free. Building strength doesn’t necessarily mean bulking up.

Leigh Spann and Coach Maria sit down with a Tampa trainer to discuss the best exercises to help runners. Melissa Trinidad is a strength trainer, but she’s also an avid runner, so she has a unique perspective on how the two can complement each other.

Strength training can be with weights or using your body weight to build muscles. Either way, stronger muscles can help with running form, and good form can keep knee, hip and other joints working properly as well.

