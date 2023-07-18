TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, we focus less on exercise and more on recovery. Specifically, we discuss sleep.

Sleep is the most important part of recovery, and someone who consistently works out or runs needs 7-9 hours each night. Leigh Spann and Coach Maria discuss ways to train your body to sleep better.

Coach Maria advises her clients to skip running for the day if they’re not getting enough sleep.

Without recovery, a runner is more likely to get burned out or have to deal with over-use injuries. A lack of sleep can start a “cascade” of other issues. A recent study found that people who exercise at high intensity and sleep less than six hours experience cognitive decline faster than people who sleep the same amount but don’t exercise. Researchers say this shows how vital quality sleep is to maintain cognitive health.

Leigh and Coach Maria talk with a sleep expert, Kate Walsh, who happens to be Maria’s sister, for her perspective on the importance of sleep for runners.

Be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann to get more tips on how to enjoy running and exercising more, so you can have an overall healthier lifestyle.