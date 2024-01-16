TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, we take a deeper look at muscle recovery.

Massages can help relieve muscle tension, and they can focus on muscle fascia. There are different types of massages based on the athlete’s needs at the time.

Leigh Spann and Coach Maria sit down with a licensed massage therapist, Yolanda Wilson-Strudwick, to discuss the types of massages runners may want to utilize. They also discuss the benefits of cupping. The ancient Chinese therapy involves glass cups that suction to your skin. This therapy can help recovery and aid in mobility, and it can leave circle marks on the skin.

Wilson-Strudwick explains when she recommends cupping vs massages to clients and what benefits each can bring.

Consistent running is rewarding, but inevitably, there will be times when you need to recover. It’s an important part of the commitment to show up every day. For more tips on finding the joy in running, watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun.