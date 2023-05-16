TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we discuss running in the summer. Specifically, how the dew point impacts your runs.

When the dew point is high, it’s an indication that the humidity is high. Dew points are often a more accurate way to check humidity versus using relative humidity. Relative humidity changes through the day as the temperature changes. Dew points typically remain steady throughout the day unless there is a major change like a front.

Your body’s way to cool itself is to sweat and have that sweat evaporate off your skin. As the sweat changes from liquid to gas, evaporative cooling lowers your body temperature. When the air is already saturated with humidity, sweat does not fully evaporate, and your body continues to warm up.

Coach Maria explains why your run will feel much harder when the dew point is higher, and she also gives advice for how to continue running in the summer without succumbing to the heat. You can watch the dew point and choose days to run when the dew point is lower. You can also look for shade and keep your runs much slower, so your body does not get overworked.

Finally, Leigh and Coach Maria discuss ways to stay hydrated. During the hot summer months, simply drinking water is not enough to replenish what you lost in sweat.

You can listen to previous episodes of Run For Fun With Leigh Spann on Apple Podcasts and Spotify to get more tips on ways to make running more fun.