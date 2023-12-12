TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In Tuesday’s Run for Fun episode, we get ready for the holidays. People often ask what others want or need as a gift this time of year, so we focus on a gift guide for runners.

Leigh Spann and Coach Maria sit down with Amy Thornton, owner of Run Fit, to discuss what’s out there for the running community. This will make it easy for you, whether you’re making a wish list as a runner or have runner friends you’re planning to give a gift to.

From electronic trackers and massagers to race medal displays, to socks and even food, runners have many needs and even more things they want. Thornton helps break down the price points and offers some ideas runners may not have thought about.

Getting new gear and technology makes going for a run even more fun. For more tips on ways to make running more enjoyable and make it part of your healthy lifestyle, watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun.