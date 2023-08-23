TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, Leigh Spann and Coach Maria tackle a sensitive topic.

They discuss gastrointestinal issues runners can experience. GI distress can occur for multiple reasons during a run, and it can often be an immediate issue.

An upset stomach can be caused by something you ate the day before or what you ate during the run. Sometimes, though, the body itself causes the issue. During an extended run, the blood flow typically going to your digestive system is diverted to your cardiovascular system. When that happens, it can disrupt your digestive process and make you feel like you need to use the restroom immediately.

Leigh and Coach Maria share some funny stories in their past when that feeling hit them. Most runners have stories about searching for a bathroom during a run, but there are a few things you can do it limit the issue. Coach Maria gives some helpful tips, but nothing works all the time.

Be sure to listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun to get more tips for making running and walking more fun and enjoyable.