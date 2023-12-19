TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In Tuesday’s episode of Run for Fun, we focus on giving back to the community through running.

Many races give part of their registration fees to a charity, so you can feel good about crossing that finish line, reaching a goal, and helping others at the same time. Look for races that partner with a charity that you care about.

Leigh Spann and Coach Maria discuss different local races and which charities they help.

Jodi Stoner joins the conversation to explain her connection to a charity called ‘I Run 4.” This organization matches runners with “buddies” who often have mobility issues and cannot run for themselves. In 2014, Stoner was matched with a 2-year-old boy named River who has Spina Bifida. For nearly a decade, Stoner has dedicated her runs and races to River. They’ve forged a special bond despite living in different states. They stay in touch, and as part of the program, she sends him her race medals. A partnership like this not only gives the runner extra motivation to run, but it also is a great way to bring awareness of inclusion.

Running for others through charities can make running even more special. For more tips on making running more fun and enjoyable, be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun.