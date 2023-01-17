TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we look at proper running form and how to get analyzed for the correct shoes.

Most local running stores offer a way for their employees to look at how you run and fit you with shoes that help keep your form more aligned. St. Pete Running Company’s Cody Angell analyzed WFLA Producer Nick’s gait, so he knows what kind of shoes work best for him as he trains for his first 5K.

Tampa running coach Maria Williams also discusses proper running form. She explains why it helps to strive for a mid-foot strike rather than landing on your heel or toe.

Be sure to watch or listen to previous episode to find other ways to make running fun.