TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run For Fun with Leigh Spann, we look at the difference between being motivated to exercise and making it a habit and part of one’s lifestyle.

If you rely on motivation, you’re likely not going to become consistent. No one is motivated 100% of the time, but there are strategies to help get you up and moving, even on those non-motivated days.

Tampa running coach Maria Williams explains the law of thirds. Only one third of your runs or workouts will feel really awesome, and if you don’t expect every run to be perfect, you won’t be a discouraged during the tougher workouts.

As we head into the new year and many people make resolutions, creating a habit of exercise rather than waiting on motivation to go will lead to an overall healthier lifestyle.

