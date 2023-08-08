TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, we discuss the difference between a so-called “recreational” runner and those who compete in races.

Many of the tips and guidelines Leigh Spann and Coach Maria give on the Run for Fun show are focused on those who are often training for races. These types of runners are generally running more days and longer distances than recreational runners.

Those who run a couple of miles a few times a week, usually to help lose weight, don’t require as many of the guidelines set for more consistent runners.

There are some similarities though, and in this episode, Leigh and Coach Maria talk about what both kinds of runners need to remember. As well as how to transition from a recreational runner to a more competitive one.

Be sure to go back and listen or watch previous episodes to help keep running enjoyable and help you stay consistent.