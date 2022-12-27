TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run For Fun with Leigh Spann, we discuss ways to help build a healthy lifestyle in 2023.

New Year’s goals and resolutions should be attainable and measurable. Tampa running coach Maria Williams gives some helpful advice when deciding how to incorporate exercise into the new year.

Spann and Williams also look ahead to the Run For Fun show in 2023. There will be some fun new ways to create a virtual community of runners and walkers, so join them and make the most of the new year.

You can also go back and listen to the previous episodes to learn more about how running can be fun.