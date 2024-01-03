TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run For Fun, we are getting ready for a new year filled with new goals.

Leigh Spann and Coach Maria discuss ways to set goals instead of “resolutions” that can rev up your healthy lifestyle.

Whether it’s a plan to run a race or increase the days each week you go for a run, part of setting goals is letting the right people know. Goals make us vulnerable, so be sure to tell the people who will keep you accountable but won’t judge you along the way.

Be careful about posting on social media as well. While it may feel like that’s a way to stay committed to your new goal, comments from people may be more discouraging.

It’s fun to start a new year with a new goal but be smart about how you announce that goal. Remember, even working toward the goal is moving in the right direction.

For more tips on making running more fun and enjoyable, be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun.