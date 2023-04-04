TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we discuss a question and comment runners often get: “Running is bad for your knees.”

While long-term damage to knees from running has been disproved in many studies, people still think it is inevitable. We talk with local sports podiatrist Dr. Brian Fullem in this episode about knees and other lower leg issues for runners.

Runners experience pain in the knees, shins, ankles, and heels on occasion, so Dr. Fullem explains why these short-term injuries occur and ways to protect yourself.

Running itself may not necessarily the issue, but it could be how you run, what shoes you’re wearing, or running too much too soon that causes the pain.

Because this topic impacts so many people, in this episode, we take questions from Facebook Live viewers. Be sure to watch on the News Channel 8 Facebook page at 9:30am to ask your question.

Be sure to go back and listen to previous episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you can find other ways to make running fun.