TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run For Fun, we take a look at cardiac events in athletes. With the high-profile cardiac arrest of LeBron James’ son, Bronny, more people are discussing athletes and heart conditions.

Leigh Spann and Coach Maria chat with Dr. Katherine Wojnowich, a physician and director of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Medical Group Sports Medicine, about heart health in active individuals. They look at the most common issues and how to identify symptoms ahead of time. Wojnowich explains what tests you may need to talk with your doctor about.

Joining this week’s chat is Bob Stumper, an avid runner who has had two heart attacks. He chats about his experience and what is in store for him going forward.

Be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun. Even though cardiac events are possible, an active lifestyle is always a more healthy way to live. Find some tips that can help make exercising more fun and keep you out there.