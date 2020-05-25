RUN-CAST REPORT: Rainy and muggy conditions, so keep workout easy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For those still planning to run or bike on Memorial Day, the Run-cast Index is only a 3 today.

The biggest impact on your workout today will be the scattered downpours. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain and lightning. You certainly do not want to be outside if you can hear thunder. Otherwise, expect moderate showers and gusty winds at times.

Even though clouds and rain help hold highs down into the low 80s this afternoon, the humidity is still quite high. A dew point near 72 degrees means that sweat cannot evaporate off your skin to help cool you down while you’re exercising. Your body has to work harder even though it is not sunny or extremely hot.

Using the workout adjustment scale of Temperature + Dew Point, we calculate at least an 8% decrease in intensity today based on the high humidity.

Before, during and after your outdoor workout, be sure to hydrate with extra electrolytes like sports drinks.