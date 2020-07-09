Leigh’s runcast: Why evening may be your best time to exercise outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. The only reason it is not lower is because our bodies have had a few weeks to acclimate to the higher humidity. Even by July standards, this is high humidity.

Temperatures climb to the low 90s this afternoon, but when you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel 10 degrees warmer. Rain chances are slightly lower than normal for this time of year at just 30%. Most of the rain ends by the late afternoon.

Dew points in the low to mid 70s make it more difficult for your body to cool itself. When your temperature rises, you make sweat, but you need that sweat to evaporate to draw the extra heat away. Not only will you feel hotter, but you’ll feel sweatier because the sweat stays on your skin.

One positive note, there will be a light breeze from the west that will help take some of that sweat off your body, and that can help to lower your temperature slightly.

The problem is when the temperature and the dew point are the same, no more evaporation can occur. The hotter the air, the more moisture it can “hold.” In the afternoon when it’s the hottest, some sweat can actually evaporate, but your body temperature heats up quickly. Try to find some shade to help as well. In the morning, when it’s technically cooler, almost no sweat can evaporate. Your body temperature heats up slower, but gets almost no relief from sweat.

That’s why my advice is to find the balance between these. In the evening, there is still a big difference between the temperature and the dew point, but it’s not quite as hot and there are more shadows for shade. Almost all of the rain will be gone, and there will still be a light breeze through the evening.

Try to listen to your body and slow down during your workout. Shorten the time of your workout if necessary as well. Drink plenty of electrolytes and be safe.