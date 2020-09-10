Leigh’s runcast: Watch for thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4, but that’s an average through the day. If you can get out to exercise before noon, I’d give the index a 5. Later in the day with the heat and storms, the index would be down to a 3.

Most of the rain and storms will be after 3pm. These late-day storms may produce heavy rain, gusty wind and lots of lightning. Always listen for thunder, and if you can hear it, you need to get inside.

The hottest part of the day is the early afternoon before the storms and clouds arrive. Highs will be in the low 90s, but it’ll feel closer to 100. Dew points are near 73 degrees today. That’s typical summer humidity. Nothing excessive, but not too comfortable either.

Sweat evaporation will still be limited due to the air being near saturation, so you won’t be able to cool your body temperature efficiently during exercise. You need to compensate for that by taking it easy on your workout. That way, you stay in a safe body temperature range.

The best times to go out for a run or bike ride is in the morning, but you’ll also need to watch for puddles because of all the recent heavy downpours. Stay hydrated with extra electrolytes.