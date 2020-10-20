Leigh’s runcast: Watch for showers and strong gusts when you exercise outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. It stays gusty all day which will cause a head wind when you’re running or biking north, and it’ll be a tail wind as you’re heading south. The head wind will make you feel cooler, but the tail wind will help you go faster.

Those winds also push in scattered showers. The rain chance increases to 40% this afternoon. There could even be some rumbles of thunder.

Between the showers, temperatures climb to near 87 with a heat index of 91. Dew points will be in the upper 60s, which is still muggy although certainly not summer-like.

Working to help keep your body temperature regulated are the breeze and the cloud cover. Try to take advantage of both, so you stay cooler and can work harder without getting overheated.

The best time to exercise outside would be in the morning. That’s when the temperature is the lowest, and it’s when the rain chances are the lowest.