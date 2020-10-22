Leigh’s runcast: Warmer-than-average temps make workouts feel harder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 6. It’s still warm for October, but the rain chance will be slightly lower than yesterday.

Afternoon highs reach near 87 degrees, but when you add in the humidity, it may feel like the low 90s. The constant breeze will keep it from being too uncomfortable.

That breeze may drive in passing downpours this afternoon and early evening. The rain chance is 30%, and the showers will head toward the Gulf of Mexico before tapering off around sunset. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you need to get inside quickly.

Dew points are in the upper 60s, which is where they were yesterday. That’s still muggy for this time of year, but it’s not as bad as summer humidity. It will limit the amount of sweat that can evaporate off your skin, and you need that evaporation to lower your body temperature. The breeze will whisk some of the sweat away, and that’s helpful.

You should still scale back on the intensity of our workout, but you can go harder than some of those oppressively humid days back in August.

The best time to exercise outside will be in the evening as the temperature starts to drop and the rain ends. Tomorrow morning will also be a good time to workout since it’ll be dry. Temperatures are still above average though. (Side note: no cool downs expected even through most of next week.)