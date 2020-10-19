Leigh’s runcast: Warm and windy weather impacts workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 6. It’s a complicated day because it’s going to be warm and a bit humid for October, and that works against you. However, the breeze and patchy cloud cover will work for you during your workout.

Winds will be gusty all day coming out of the northeast, so you’ll get a head wind while running or biking north. When you’re heading south, the wind will push you some, but you won’t get the cooling effect of the wind on your face.

Those winds also drive in a few passing showers. I don’t expect much lightning, so the rain shouldn’t force you back inside. It might actually help keep you cool during the run.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. While that is a bit muggy for this time of year, it’s definitely not back to summer levels. Plus, the breeze whisks some sweat off your skin to help regulate your body temperature.

Try to avoid the hottest time of the day to ensure you don’t get overheated, but with the breeze and some shade, anytime today would be okay to exercise. Just watch out for those quick showers.

The forecast is similar every day this week with gusty winds, small rain chances, and highs in the upper 80s. What you see today, you’ll get all week.