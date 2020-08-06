Leigh’s runcast: Typical August heat and humidity plus thunderstorms affect your exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. It’s low because we are in the toughest time for outside exercise. Our bodies have adjusted to the humidity, but it still takes a toll on your ability to push hard.

Plus, today’s rain chance is slightly higher, so you have a better chance at having to cut your run or workout short due to lightning. Storms start near the coast and spread inland by the afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 50%.

Highs reach the low 90s and when you factor in a dew point (which is a measure of the humidity in the air), the heat index will be near 100 for a few hours today. Since your body can’t efficiently cool itself in this kind of humidity, you need to take it easy on your run or other exercise.

There is a way to determine how much you should “back off” the intensity of your workout by adding the temperature and the dew point at the time you’re heading outside.

Once you get the sum, check out the percentage you should adjust. In this case, if you’re going out in the hottest time of the day: 91 + 73 = 164. That’s a 10% adjustment. If you normally run a 10-minute-mile, you should slow it down to 11 minutes per mile to allow your body temperature to stay in a safe range.

If you’re planning your run, there are pros and cons to each time of day. Look for shade and wear sunscreen if you’re out during the day, and listen for thunderstorms. Temperatures are cooler at night and in the morning, but the relative humidity is higher. That means, you don’t warm up as quickly, but it’s even harder to cool back down.

Enjoy the exercise as much as you can, but properly hydrate to help you recover.