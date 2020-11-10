Leigh’s runcast: Tropical moisture makes your workouts feel harder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. With tropical moisture spreading in from Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico, it feels more like mid-September rather than mid-November.

There will be a 40% chance of passing showers. Some of these may be briefly heavy and produce strong winds. If you can hear thunder, you need to get inside quickly.

Dew points near 70 degrees today certainly feels tropical. It makes your body work harder to cool you down, and you don’t have that energy to give to your workout. Take it easy. Lower the intensity of your exercise, and try to find some shade. The breeze will help slightly, but not enough to overcome the added humidity.

My advice would be to try to exercise when it’s a little cooler in the morning. We’ll be near record heat this afternoon and it may feel like 90+ when you factor in the humidity. Even if you do workout in the cooler times of the day, you still need to lower the intensity because the humidity will be even higher during those times.