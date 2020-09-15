Leigh’s runcast: Tropical humidity and scattered showers impact workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 3. It’s low because the humidity is high. We have tropical air circulating around Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico.

Along with the high humidity, scattered downpours are also expected. A few light showers this morning will increase to a 50% chance of heavier rain later today. The light rain may feel nice to cool things down, but you want to go inside if you can hear thunder.

Extra clouds hold highs down in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s. Dew points are near 74. The tropical air is nearly saturated, so it can’t hold much more water. It limits the amount of sweat that can evaporate off your skin to cool you down. Therefore, your body works harder during your exercise, and it’s possible to have heat illness. You need to keep the intensity of your workout down, so you stay safe.

The best time to go for a run is in the morning when the temperatures are slightly cooler, but keep in mind the humidity will still be high. Consider an indoor exercise if you want to have a more intense workout.