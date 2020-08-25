Leigh’s runcast: Tropical air makes it harder to exercise outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 6pm. That means dangerous heat index values, so stay hydrated even when you’re not exercising.

Afternoon highs reach the mid 90s in many spots, and it will feel closer to 110. That makes it dangerous to put any extra work on your body that is already working hard to keep you at a safe temperature.

Dew points in the mid 70s is nearly saturated air for most of the day. Think of it like sponge: once it is completely wet, it can’t hold any more water. When the air is saturated, no more evaporation takes place. That includes your sweat. You need sweat to evaporate in order to bring your body temperature back down during exercise. If that doesn’t happen, it makes it more dangerous for you and makes it more difficult to recover from the workout. The benefit of a stronger breeze today is that it will whisk some sweat off your skin, and that will help draw your temperature down slightly.

Tone down the intensity of your run or exercise or choose to workout inside.

The rain chance is quite slim for this time of year. We only have a 30% chance of a quick shower late this afternoon or evening.

My advice would be to wait until tomorrow morning to go for a run outside, but you still need to run slower and for less time than you would on a normal day. Respect the humidity. It’ll sap your energy and could put you in danger.