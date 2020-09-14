Leigh’s runcast: Tropical air makes it harder to cool body temperature

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. With Tropical Storm Sally just off our coast, we feel the tropical air, and scattered downpours develop.

Light showers are possible along the coast this morning, but the heavier downpours develop later in the day as moisture wraps around Tropical Storm Sally.

Extra clouds and the showers help hold afternoon highs in the upper 80s, but the high humidity makes it feel like mid to upper 90s.

Dew points are near 73 today, and that’s tropical air. It makes it more difficult to cool your body temperature during a workout, so you need to scale back on the intensity of the exercise. That way, you don’t become overheated or dehydrated. Your workouts will seem harder when the humidity is high. One positive note about the higher humidity, you’ll get more clouds for shade.

The best time to go for a run or exercise outside is before midday. After that, the temperatures are high enough to bring your body temp up quickly, but the humidity won’t allow it to cool back down. Watch for downpours especially in the mid to late afternoon.