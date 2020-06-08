Leigh’s runcast: Tropical air brings tough workout conditions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 5. This number is based on high humidity and passing storms.

We still have tropical air across the state of Florida wrapping around Tropical Depression Cristobal as it heads north through Mississippi and Arkansas today.

Expect a 40% chance of passing downpours through the day today, but the rain chances go down this evening.

The biggest impact on your workout today will be the high humidity. When the air is saturated with humidity, sweat cannot evaporate off your skin to help cool your body. Therefore, your body temperature keeps rising, and your body works harder to create more and more sweat. This can lead to dehydration and potential heat exhaustion.

When highs reach the upper 80s, the humidity will make it feel more like 99-100. Be sure to take it easy during your workout or run. Limit time out in the sun, shorten your workout if possible, and limit the intensity of your exercise by at least 10%.

I would not recommend strenuous exercise in the hottest part of the afternoon. Be sure to choose times when the temperatures are slightly cooler, but keep your intensity lower even during those times.

Be sure to replenish nutrients lost during all that sweating with sports drinks or other electrolytes.

