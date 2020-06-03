Leigh’s runcast: Thunderstorms and downpours may impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Run-cast Index today is a 4. The humidity will be high, but the scattered to numerous thunderstorms may also impact when and how much you can exercise outside.

Rain chances increase to 60% this afternoon and evening, and some of the storms will produce heavy downpours. The extra clouds and rain help hold afternoon highs below average in the mid to upper 80s.

Keep in mind, this is a tropical air mass. Even though the clouds keep much of the sun away and it feels cooler to you, the humidity is quite high. That means your body will still have a difficult time cooling itself since the sweat cannot evaporate off your skin. If you do go for a run or exercise outside today, you’ll still need to take it easy even though it may feel more comfortable.

Otherwise, the biggest obstacle to a good, long workout today will be thunderstorms. Make sure to go inside if you can hear thunder. If you’re running or biking, try not to go too far from a structure where you can take cover if needed.