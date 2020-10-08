Leigh’s runcast: Take it easy while exercising to not overheat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. The summer-like humidity continues to impact your workouts.

Temperatures climb to near record levels in the low 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, the heat index is closer to 100. Do not expect much rain or cloud cover to help cool you down either. We will get a light breeze from the east, so try to stay where you can feel that breeze as much as possible.

Dew points are in the low 70s today. Anytime dew points are higher than 70 degrees, it feels uncomfortable. The issue is that the air is more saturated already with moisture, so it will not allow for much more evaporation. The sweat you create during your workout will not evaporate, and you need that evaporation to lower you body temperature.

The light breeze will whisk some sweat off your skin, and that helps slightly. You need to take it easy on your run or bike ride and not do strenuous yard work in this kind of humidity. Remember, your body is already working overtime to keep you at a safe temperature. Respect that by lowering the intensity of your workout.

I would advise not exercising in the hottest time of the day, but even if you go out when it’s cooler, the humidity is still high. Since that’s what impacts how much sweat evaporates, you still need to slow down to keep yourself at a safe body temperature.