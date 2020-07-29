Leigh’s runcast: Take it easy on your workout to keep your body temperature lower

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. Typical late-July heat and humidity will make it tough on your body during the run today, but there are fewer storms to dodge.

Rain chance this afternoon is down to 30%, mostly for areas east of I-75. You should not be outside if you can here thunder, but fewer of those storms will develop today.

Temperatures climb to 91 with a dew point of 74. That means, heat index values will be near 101 for a few hours this afternoon. With the high humidity, sweat cannot evaporate off your skin to efficiently cool your body temperature during a workout. You can reach dangerous heat illness range if you push too hard, even though we have acclimated to humidity somewhat.

By lowering the intensity of your exercise, you will keep your body temperature in a safer zone and make it easier to recover for your next workout.

Best times for a running or exercising outside is when the temperatures are slightly cooler in the evening or the morning. The humidity (or dew point) is basically the same at that time, so you still need to take it easy on your run. Your body will still have trouble cooling off, even with the lower temperatures.

Drink electrolytes to replenish what you lost in sweat, and stay safe.