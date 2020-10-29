Leigh’s runcast: Summer-like humidity will make workouts feel harder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. It will feel quite muggy all day, but there will be a nice breeze.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds but only a slim rain chance during the day. The later you wait to go out and run the better the rain chance will be. A cold front arrives this evening with a 30% chance of storms.

Ahead of the front, the humidity will make it feel like the low to mid 90s. Dew points are in the low 70s which is what we have during the summer months. The nearly-saturated air can’t hold any more moisture, so sweat doesn’t evaporate off your skin to cool you down. This makes your body work harder to keep you at a safe temperature, and that makes exercises seem harder. The breeze will help take some of that sweat away, but you still need to take it easy out there today.

If you can get out before midday, that would be best. It’ll be hottest in the afternoon, and the rain chances increase this evening. Even if you wait until tomorrow morning, there will still be showers around, especially south of I-4. It will also be quite gusty tomorrow morning.