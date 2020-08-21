Leigh’s runcast: Storms and humidity impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. It stays low because of the enhanced thunderstorm activity this afternoon and the high humidity.

Storms start increasing late this morning with a 60% chance of downpours in the afternoon and evening. If you can hear thunder, you need to head inside. However, light rain may actually cool you down during your workout.

Temperatures are technically a degree or two below average today in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but the high humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Dew points are near 74 degrees, and that means most of the sweat won’t evaporate off your skin to cool your body temperature down. In response, your body makes more sweat and that takes energy you normally have for your workout. That’s why exercise feels so much harder in the humidity.

You need to tone down the intensity of your workout, so you can compensate for all the work your body is doing to keep you at a safe temperature.

Even if you choose a cooler time of day, the humidity is still high. Take it easy on yourself this time of year. Drink plenty of electrolytes/sports drinks and put on sunscreen.