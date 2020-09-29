Leigh’s runcast: Still steamy and stormy today before the cooler air arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. The humidity remains at a summer-like level, so afternoon highs in the upper 80s will feel more like the mid 90s.

A cold front is approaching the area, so rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening to 50%. If you can hear thunder, you need to get inside quickly.

Dew points are in the mid 70s, which means the air is nearly saturated already. Therefore, it cannot take on any more water, and that includes your sweat. During a workout, sweat stays on your skin and clothes. Because it doesn’t evaporate, it doesn’t help cool your body temperature. In response to your rise in temperature, your body keeps making more sweat.

Your body is already working hard, so take it easy during your run or other exercise, so you don’t overheat. It’s also going to make it more difficult to recover from your workout if you put in too much effort in this type of weather. You want to be recovered, so you can take advantage of the next few days with lower humidity. A cold front will make it cooler, and your workouts will feel much better, so don’t waste all your energy on today’s exercise.

If you can wait until tomorrow morning to go for a run, temperatures will already be cooler, but there may still be a few lingering showers.