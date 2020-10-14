Leigh’s runcast: Still low humidity but above average temps impact workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 7. Despite the higher-than-normal temperatures, the humidity stays in a comfortable range today. The air is dry enough that there should not be any showers, just a few passing clouds at times.

Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon with a heat index in the low 90s. While that’s not summer-like, it’s still quite warm for exercising outside.

Dew points are down slightly in the mid to upper 60s. That makes the air feel more comfortable because it allows sweat to evaporate off your skin and cool your body temperature. Because it’s still a hot day, you need to scale back some on your workout to ensure that you don’t overheat. The lower humidity helps, but it’s still hot out there in the afternoon.

You’ll want to take advantage of the cooler times of day to exercise to get the most benefit of the lower humidity. My advice would be an evening or morning run or bike ride.